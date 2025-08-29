Foxes look to build momentum after Charlton win while Blues aim to extend unbeaten Championship start.

Leicester City welcome Birmingham City to the King Power Stadium on Friday night as they aim to strengthen their promotion push in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Kick off at the King Power Stadium is at 8pm on Friday. The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event or you can also go in play with Bet365.

Marti Cifuentes’s side claimed a 1-0 win away at Charlton last weekend thanks to a spectacular strike from Abdul Fatawu, who has been earmarked as one of the key players to keep hold of following the summer transfer window.

The Foxes lost defender James Justin earlier in the week after his £8 million move to Leeds United, but confidence remains high as Leicester target an immediate return to the Premier League.

Visitors Birmingham have made a positive start under Chris Davies, who has overseen two wins from three league matches.

Their momentum was checked in midweek, however, with a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to League One side Port Vale.

That result ended their unbeaten competitive run dating back to April, although most first-team regulars were rested.

The Blues, promoted from League One last season, will take belief from their opening Championship draw with Ipswich and their cohesion under their manager.

They will hope that freshness and organisation can help them compete with one of the promotion favourites, even if Leicester’s attacking quality through the likes of Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu could prove decisive.