Chelsea and Fulham renew their West London rivalry at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the lunchtime EPL kick off.

How to watch Chelsea v Fulham live streaming EPL lunchtime

Where can I watch the game? The Chelsea Fulham game is the featured match on TnT Sports in the UK, so you can watch if you have a subscription. Or you can use Bet365 who go live in play from 12.30PM.



What time is the kick off? The match has a kick off time of 12:30 BST from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Blues look to build on emphatic win over West Ham as Fulham aim for first victory of the season

Enzo Maresca’s side head into the clash buoyed by a thumping 5-1 victory over West Ham last Friday, a result that followed their goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

The win lifted confidence, although the Blues were dealt a blow when Cole Palmer pulled up in the warm up at the London Stadium, leaving him a major doubt ahead of the international break.

Chelsea’s home record in this fixture has been strong.

Despite Fulham’s 2-1 win at the Bridge last December, their first in the league at the ground since 1979, history points firmly in the Blues’ favour.

New signing Joao Pedro has also impressed, quickly making his mark in Maresca’s starting line-up.

Fulham, still searching for their first win of the campaign, have shown resilience in their opening two matches.

Marco Silva’s side twice came from behind to earn draws, most recently against Manchester United.

The Cottagers have only failed to score in two of their last nineteen Premier League away games, although goals have been hard to come by at Stamford Bridge with just one in their last seven visits.

The visitors’ habit of conceding first has carried over from last season, and with Chelsea in confident mood, the first goal could prove decisive in this derby encounter.