Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday still searching for their first Premier League win of the season.

What time does the match kick off? The game kicks off at 3Pm from Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium.

Pressure mounts on Amorim after sluggish start, while promoted Clarets look to build on recent victories

After collecting just one point from their opening two games, manager Ruben Amorim is already under pressure to find a response from his side.

The visit of Burnley, back in the top flight this season, offers United an opportunity to steady the ship.

History is on their side, with the Red Devils unbeaten in their last twenty three meetings with newly-promoted opponents and just one defeat in twenty five home games against Burnley.

Amorim will demand a reaction after a disappointing midweek display at Grimsby in the EFL Cup, which raised questions about the commitment of some players.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes, always a focal point, will be under the spotlight again after a mixed performance at Fulham.

Burnley arrive with renewed confidence after securing their first league win of the campaign against Sunderland before following up with a midweek EFL Cup victory over Derby County.

Scott Parker’s men had opened with a heavy defeat to Tottenham but bounced back well on home soil.

The Clarets’ challenge now is to improve their poor away record, having won just one of their last eleven Premier League trips.

Nine of those matches produced at least three goals, suggesting Saturday’s clash could be open despite United’s struggles.