Frank’s side eye third straight victory while Cherries target rare success against Spurs.

Tottenham welcome Bournemouth to North London on Saturday in buoyant mood after back to back Premier League victories over Burnley and Manchester City.

Thomas Frank’s arrival has brought immediate impact, with his side showing tactical discipline and defensive organisation that had been missing in recent seasons.

Two clean sheets and two wins have lifted confidence that Spurs can push on for a strong campaign.

One standout performer has been centre back Micky van de Ven, whose influence and fitness could prove crucial as Spurs aim to maintain their momentum.

The Lilywhites’ attacking form also looks promising, having scored at least twice in seven of their last eight home league meetings with Bournemouth.

The visitors arrive with mixed fortunes.

Bournemouth secured their first league win of the season against Wolves last weekend but slipped to another early EFL Cup exit with defeat at Brentford in midweek.

Andoni Iraola’s side are expected to adopt a counter-attacking approach, similar to their opening display against Liverpool, with Antoine Semenyo a key threat on the break.

History is not in their favour, with just three wins from sixteen previous meetings against Spurs.

With both teams showing glimpses of progress, the contest could hinge on whether Bournemouth can withstand Tottenham’s attacking threat while exploiting any gaps on the counter.