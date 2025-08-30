Leeds United return to Elland Road on Saturday looking to put a bruising week behind them in this early evening kick off.

There is a live stream of the match on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK tonight, with the kick off time scheduled for 5.30PM.

After a heavy 5-0 defeat at Arsenal, Daniel Farke’s side suffered further disappointment in midweek when they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters.

Back on home soil, Leeds will hope to rediscover the form that saw them beat Everton on the opening day.

Farke’s men return home after difficult week while Howe faces fresh selection headaches

Elland Road has been a fortress, with Leeds unbeaten in their last twenty one league matches there.

Despite a fourteen game winless run away from home in the Premier League, home support has been a consistent source of strength.

Farke will be encouraged by Leeds’ attacking record at Elland Road, with seven of their last eight Premier League games there producing goals at both ends.

A rowdy atmosphere is expected as the hosts seek a response.

Newcastle, still without a win this season, showed real resilience against champions Liverpool on Monday night.

Eddie Howe’s men fought back from two goals down with ten men and looked set to claim a famous victory before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

The Magpies will be without Anthony Gordon following his red card, adding to Howe’s attacking problems.

Newcastle’s record against newly promoted teams remains strong, with eight consecutive wins providing confidence heading into the clash.