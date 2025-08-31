Nuno’s side seek consecutive City Ground wins while Potter faces scrutiny after three straight defeats.

Nottingham Forest head into Sunday’s clash with West Ham looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have taken four points from their opening two games and could secure consecutive home victories at the start of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1984–85.

The City Ground has been a difficult place for West Ham to visit in recent years, with Forest winning each of the last four meetings there in all competitions, all without conceding.

New arrivals have added further depth to Nuno’s squad, and striker Chris Wood will be aiming to make his mark after a positive start to the campaign.

West Ham arrive under mounting pressure after three consecutive defeats, including a 3-0 opening day loss to Sunderland and a 5-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Their problems continued in midweek as they let slip a late lead against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Manager Graham Potter is already facing questions about his future, with frustration spilling over as Jarrod Bowen was seen in heated exchanges with supporters after the latest setback.

The international break could prove a critical juncture for his position if results do not improve.