Guardiola looks for response while Seagulls seek first league win of the season.

Brighton welcome Manchester City to the Amex Stadium on Sunday still searching for their first Premier League victory of the campaign.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side opened with a 1-1 draw against Fulham before a 2-0 defeat at Everton, despite creating several clear chances.

A 6-0 midweek win in the EFL Cup against Oxford United offered some encouragement, although questions remain over where the goals will come from after Joao Pedro’s summer departure to Chelsea.

The Seagulls have taken points from City before, including a 1-0 win in this fixture last November, but overall their record is modest with just two victories in their last eight home league meetings against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Brighton will need to be more clinical than at Goodison Park if they are to trouble the champions.

City head to the South Coast looking to respond after a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad last weekend.

That result came just a week after they looked back to their best in a comfortable win at Wolves, raising questions over their consistency in the early stages of the campaign.

Guardiola will be demanding a reaction, and with Erling Haaland leading the line, City will expect to find the net against a Brighton defence that has conceded in each of their last eight league games at the Amex.

Recent history suggests goals are likely, with both teams scoring in seven of the last nine Premier League meetings between the two.