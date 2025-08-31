Premier League champions Liverpool welcome title challengers Arsenal at Anfield this Sunday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live streaming today

Where to watch: Liverpool vs Arsenal will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The game will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Liverpool were put to the test against Newcastle United in their previous Premier League outing. Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike doubled The Reds’ lead within 46 minutes. Goals from Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula cancelled Liverpool’s advantage as it took a Rio Ngumoha added-time winner to seal the three points from the match.

The Magpies exposed several defensive frailties for Liverpool and Arne Slot will have to prepare well for the clash against Arsenal, as a similar test, perhaps a more challenging one, is on the cards.

Alexis Mac Allister was back in training following the Newcastle match and is expected to start this weekend. New signing Jeremie Frimpong will miss the clash due to a hamstring issue. Conor Bradley could get the nod.

Arsenal come to this match on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of newly promoted Leeds United. Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres grabbed respective braces while Bukayo Saka landed a single strike home.

The Gunners looked defensively strong as Mikel Arteta was proud of his players for remaining calm throughout the match despite the goals scored.

Max Dowman’s impressive debut after excellent showings during pre season became the cherry on the top of the cake for Arsenal fans. It was a day when everything went right for Arteta as his men shredded Daniel Farke’s troops apart in their own backyard.

Martin Odegaard picked up a shoulder injury against The Whites and has not trained since then. He is a major doubt for the game.

Saka and Kai Havertz are out for several weeks with injuries. Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri are set to compete for Odegaard’s position.

Leandro Trossard, Ben White and Christin Norgaard remain sidelined with long term injuries.