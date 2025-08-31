Searching for their first wins of the season, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace face each other at Villa Park this weekend.

How to watch Aston Villa v Crystal Palace live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The game will kick off at 7:00 pm BST on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Aston Villa come to this following a 1-0 defeat to Brentford in their last match. Daniel Outtara rose to the occasion for The Bees as his solo goal stood as the difference between the two sides.

Unai Emery would be fuming with his team’s performance in the game since Brentford were already without numerous players, ranging from Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken and the wantaway Yoane Wissa for that game.

The Clarets’ goalless draw with Newcastle United in their Premier League opener would be seen as impressive by pundits as they were left with 10 men after Ezri Konsa’s 66th-minute red card.

Villa are facing serious goalscoring problems as they have now failed to score in each of their last three Premier League outings including the last game of the 2024/25 season against Manchester United.

The Lions will miss Boubacar Kamara after losing him to an injury in the first half against Brentford.

Ross Barkley and Andres Garcia are already on the treatment table. Konsa is back from his suspension and is in contention to start the match.

Crystal Palace are yet to lose a match this season as they have drawn two matches in the new season against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The fans are still in jubilant mood are particularly impressed with manager Oliver Glasner as he delivered the Community Shield by disposing Liverpool at the start of the campaign.

The Eagles proved to be of good value in their victory over Frederikstad in the Conference League playoffs as they have now confirmed their position in the league phase of the competition.

Palace are still without Odsonne Edouard, Caleb Kporha, Matheus Franca, Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad. Yeremy Pino has come as a replacement for Eberechi Eze, and he is registered to start against Aston Villa.