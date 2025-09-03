Filming has officially started on the second series of Channel 4’s acclaimed comedy Big Mood, which stars Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West.

The hit sitcom, created by Camilla Whitehill, proved a major success with its debut in 2023 and will return with six new episodes in 2026.

Coughlan, best known for her roles in Bridgerton and Derry Girls, reprises her role as Maggie, alongside West (It’s A Sin, Inside Man) as best friend Eddie. The new series picks up a year after the pair last saw each other, with no contact in between.

When Eddie reappears for a wedding, she introduces Whitney, an optimistic spiritual healer, setting up a rivalry that threatens to disrupt the women’s bond.

Big Mood series two Premiere Dates

UK: Channel 4, airing in 2026

US & Canada: Streaming exclusively on Tubi in 2026

Series one: Available now on Channel 4 (UK) and Tubi (North America)

Series two expands its cast with an impressive line-up of new names.

Hannah Onslow (This City is Ours), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage), Kyran Thrax (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim) will all join the ensemble.

They will appear alongside familiar faces from the first run. Returning cast members include Robert Gilbert (Big Boys), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), Niamh Cusack (In the Land of Saints and Sinners), Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens), Luke Fetherston (Picture This), Rebecca Lowman (Grey’s Anatomy), Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time).

Behind the camera, Rebecca Asher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) returns to direct. The show continues to be produced by Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions (The Responder, The Salisbury Poisonings) in co-production with US streaming service Tubi.

Executive producers include Whitehill, Asher, Coughlan and West, along with Lotte Beasley Mestriner, Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey. Nadia Jaynes joins the team as producer.

Big Mood’s first series broke records for Channel 4, becoming its most-watched comedy launch on streaming since Derry Girls.

The show was praised for its witty exploration of friendship, mental health and millennial struggles, and quickly built a loyal fan base both in the UK and internationally.

With the second series now in production, Channel 4 will be hoping to build on that success and deliver another sharp, heartfelt comedy that resonates with audiences at home and abroad.