Ipswich Town will bring their return to the Premier League to a close at Portman Road on Sunday, with relegation already confirmed after a tough campaign.

I’ll miss the Tractors Boys in the top flight!

After early season optimism, Kieran McKenna’s side have struggled to adapt to top flight demands, winning just four of their 37 matches.

Watch Ipswich v West Ham live streams

The match not be broadcast in the UK with TV providers going with other Premier League games to broadcast this Sunday.

The Tractor Boys have been praised for their positive style of play under McKenna, but the results haven’t followed.

Defensively, Ipswich have been far too open, conceding 79 goals , the second-worst total in the division , while only two teams have scored fewer than their 35 goals at the other end.

Liam Delap leads the scoring charts for Ipswich with 12 goals, but the young striker hasn’t scored in his last six appearances, a drought that reflects the club’s recent form.

Ipswich head into the final weekend on a run of two consecutive defeats, both without scoring.

Home form has been a major concern all season. Just one of their four victories came at Portman Road, where they will look to sign off on a positive note for the supporters, even with nothing more than pride on the line.

West Ham United arrive in East Anglia also searching for an improved finish after a disappointing second half to the campaign.

The Hammers have won just one of their last 10 league games and sit 15th heading into the weekend.

Graham Potter, appointed to bring a more expansive style to the London Stadium, has struggled to find the right formula.

His 18 matches in charge have returned four wins, five draws and nine defeats, with the side scoring only 43 goals.

Away from home, West Ham have been inconsistent, with a record of W5, D5, L8 and a -7 goal difference.

Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, a club that also spent much of the season near the bottom.