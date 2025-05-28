The Wrocław Stadium in Poland is primed for a historic night as it hosts its first ever men’s European final, with Real Betis and Chelsea set to battle it out for the UEFA Conference League title.

For Real Betis, this is their first ever European final, and they come into the match aiming to cap off a strong season under Manuel Pellegrini with silverware.

The Chelsea Betis match will be live streaming on TnT Sports and Tnt Ultimate in the UK. You can also get live commentary through Chelsea FC and Talk Sport Radio. Kick off time for the game is 8PM.

Having already secured a Europa League place thanks to a sixth place finish in La Liga, Betis can now turn their full focus to claiming a maiden continental crown.

For Chelsea, this competition has been a mission from day one.

While the original target was Europa League qualification, Enzo Maresca’s men have exceeded expectations by finishing in the Premier League’s top four, securing a Champions League return.

Now, they arrive in Poland looking to make history by becoming the first club to win all five major UEFA competitions.

Their 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season sealed seven victories in their last eight games and maintained the momentum they’ll carry into the final.

With eleven wins from twelve Conference League matches, Chelsea enter the showdown as firm favourites but Betis will be hoping to spoil the party and script their own unforgettable European moment.