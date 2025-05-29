After 16 intense weeks of competition across arenas in the UK and Europe, the 2025 Premier League Darts season concludes on Thursday, May 29, at London’s O2 Arena.

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price is the opener tonight and has a start time of approximately 6.15PM.

How to watch Littler v Price streams

The Luke Littler Gerwyn Price match will be live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

The four remaining contenders, Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall, and Gerwyn Price are now just one night away from lifting the 2025 Premier League Darts trophy.

As you would expect from the past year, Luke Littler has been the standout star of the campaign.

The teenage sensation has taken the darts world by storm since his arrival and heads into the playoffs as the reigning champion, having finished top of the table with 45 points and six nightly wins to his name.

The Wigan based player has simply not let up with his scoring and finishing, and quite rightly is the tournament favourite. Who would back against him?

He opens the night’s action with a semi final clash against Welshman Gerwyn Price, who secured fourth spot in the table with 24 points and three wins to his name.

Price had already sealed his place in the playoffs ahead of the final week in Sheffield but comes into this match having lost his last three Premier League Darts matches.

That recent form may be a concern, especially with Littler holding the upper hand in their last two meetings, both won 6-3 by the young Englishman.

Once seen as Littler’s bogey opponent, Price will need to rediscover his best game quickly if he is to halt the title defence.

Luke Littler to win this one 10-6 at 8/1 offers appeal.