Following the conclusion of the league phase, the 2025 Premier League Darts campaign now reaches its thrilling finale at London’s O2 Arena.

The top four players, Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, and Nathan Aspinall have battled through 16 weeks of intense action across the UK and Europe to book their spots on Finals Night.

Luke Humphries will take on Nathan Aspinall tonight in the second match due at 7.15PM.

With the Premier League title and a major slice of history on the line, all eyes will be on the capital as the quartet prepares to go head to head for the right to be crowned 2025 champion.

I think this one could go all the way. Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall will meet in the second semi final at London’s O2 Arena in what looks to be a pretty evenly matched contest.

Humphries, the current world number one, has been pretty consistent throughout his Premier League darts campaign.

The Leeds Utd fan finished second in the Premier League Darts standings with 34 points and three nightly wins, but has succumbed to tiredness and a few up and downs along the way.

Aspinall has enjoyed a resurgence in 2025.

After battling dartitis and enduring a challenging period, he has rediscovered his rhythm and confidence on the oche in the latter stages of his Premier League campaign.

The Stockport thrower ended the regular season in third place with 26 points and two nightly wins.

Known for his fighting spirit, Aspinall now looks back to his best and is a genuine threat heading into this final four clash.

While Humphries starts as the match favourite, the matchup is tight and this could right down to the wire.

Humphries has won three of their last five Premier League Darts meetings, but Aspinall holds a slight edge in recent form with four wins from his last five compared to Humphries’ three.

It sets up a finely balanced semi final, with both players in with a genuine chance of reaching the final.

Luke Humphries to win 10-8 at 11/ looks worthy of a shout.