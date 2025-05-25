I for one want to watch Liverpool take on Crystal Palace so here’s my live stream info on the game.

Liverpool will bring the curtain down on their title winning campaign with a celebratory final match at Anfield, where they host Crystal Palace.

How to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace live streams

The match will be broadcast live and streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Showcase in the United Kingdom, with the kick off time scheduled for 4PM, live from Anfield.

The Reds have already lifted the Premier League trophy and enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, but Sunday offers one last chance for fans to salute their champions before the summer break.

While the stakes are low, the atmosphere will be electric, and Arne Slot’s side will still want to finish on a high in front of their home crowd.

Recent results reflect a team that has taken its foot off the gas.

Since securing the title with a commanding win over Tottenham, Liverpool’s intensity has dropped.

A couple of below par results followed, though the football has remained open and entertaining, much to the delight of the Anfield faithful.

Crystal Palace, are also in celebration mode after a historic season.

The Eagles claimed their first major trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Scottish Cup final ,a landmark moment in the club’s history.

With European qualification already secured and nothing left to play for in the league, Oliver Glasner’s side can approach this game with freedom.

Palace have been in excellent form over the final stretch, showing fluid attacking football and resilience at the back.

While Sunday’s result won’t define anything for either side, both teams possess enough attacking quality to serve up an entertaining spectacle.