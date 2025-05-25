St James’ Park will be bouncing on Sunday as Newcastle United look to clinch a top five finish and seal their return to the UEFA Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side welcome Everton for the final game of the season, knowing victory will likely be needed to guarantee their place among Europe’s elite.

The Magpies head into the final day in fourth place, level on points with Aston Villa but ahead only on goal difference following a narrow 1-0 loss at Arsenal last weekend. Dave James, TVWise Expert

How to watch live stream of Newcastle v Everton

The match is not available in the UK as Sky Sports has gone with two other games and TnT Sport is featuring the Manchester Utd Villa match instead.

Final Premier League Games of Season are all in play today You can go LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Back on home turf, Newcastle will feel confident they’ve won each of their last six Premier League matches at St James’ Park.

Recent meetings between the two clubs have been evenly matched, with the last two encounters ending in draws.

Newcastle have the edge at home, winning three of their last four against the Toffees on Tyneside.

Everton arrive off the back of an emotional farewell to Goodison Park, signing off with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

David Moyes has steadied the ship since his return, guiding the club to a 13th-place finish, no matter the result this weekend.

This should be a tough ask for the Toffees. Everton have a poor record away to Newcastle and have won just one of their last eight final day fixtures in the Premier League. I’d side with the convincing home win – Dave James, TVWise Expert

With Champions League football on the line, Newcastle will be eager to finish in style in front of their home fans.

It should be a lively atmosphere at St James and Newcastle should deliver.

I’m all over a conving home win.