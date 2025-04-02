Where to watch this evening’s Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town from the Vitality Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch live streams of AFC Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town

In the United Kingdom, there is no official TV broadcaster for the Bournemouth Ipswich Town match. The game kicks off at 07:45 PM BST.

Bournemouth will aim to keep the pressure high on the top half of the table when they welcome Ipswich Town to the Vitality Stadium.

Andoni Iraola’s men are just five points away from the top four in the league standings and they are in firm contention to qualify for Europe next season.

With 44 points on the board, Bournemouth have been one of the Premier League’s dark horses.

They started the season strong, kept the momentum going midway through the campaign and are now dreaming of featuring in European competition.

The Cherries were knocked out of the FA Cup in their previous outing as strikes from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush helped Manchester City cruise through to the semis.

The last encounter between Bournemouth and Ipswich Town ended in a 2-1 victory for the former and they will hope to have that psychological advantage when they meet.

Ipswich Town have little hopes of survival this season but a late flurry of wins could quickly change their position. They would require other results to go in their favour to achieve a dramatic turnaround.

Kieran McKenna’s side have struggled throughout the season as they now find themselves in 18th place behind Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ipswich’s last victory came in the FA Cup in February when they masterminded a 4-1 beating of Coventry City.

If The Tractor Boys can pull off an upset at the Vitality Stadium and gather the three points, they can quickly put the pressure on Wolves.

