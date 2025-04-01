Where to watch the Tuesday night Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United from the City Ground, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with a kick-off time of 20:00 BST.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd: Watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

© Canva.com

Nottingham Forest arrive at this match in an upbeat mood after securing safe passage to the FA Cup semis.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men played out a goalless draw against Brighton through 120 minutes of the match, and they landed the final blow on penalties.

Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez missed their respective strikes while Ryan Yates handed The Tricky Trees the victory with his successful spotkick.

Nottingham have been a high flying outfit this season as they are currently four points behind second placed Arsenal in the league standings.

This might sound surprising, but Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United in the upcoming matchday as the favourites.

Manchester United will be fresher of the two sides, having played their last match over a week ago.

The Red Devils are enduring an underwhelming season as their focus in the Premier League has shifted to avoiding a relegation battle.

Man United showed signs of recovery in the 3-0 victory over Leicester City. Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes put their names on the scoresheet to help United rise to 13th in the league table.

Nottingham Forest is expected to come away with a narrow victory.