Where to watch the Tuesday night Premier League clash between Arsenal and Fulham from the Emirates Stadium in London, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch live streams of Arsenal vs Fulham

In the United Kingdom, the match has not been chosen to broadcast and there is no legal way for UK viewers to watch tonight’s game. The match kicks off at 19:45 BST.

With Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 12 point lead, Arsenal have very faint hopes of staging a late title charge even if they emerge victorious in their next few matches.

Nottingham Forest are just four points away from The Gunners, and Mikel Arteta’s men cannot afford any slip ups as that might lead to a slide in the standings.

Arsenal have never lost in 31 home league games against Fulham, winning 24 and drawing seven.

The Gunners’ last match ended in a 1-0 London derby victory over Chelsea as Mikel Merino’s sole strike stood as the difference between the two sides.

Arsenal will aim to wrap their next two Premier League matches with victories and without injuries as they head to the Champions League soon to face Real Madrid.

Fulham approach this match on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace as they bowed out of the FA Cup. Goals from Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah put the nails in the coffin for Fulham as Palace progressed to the semis.

While they have failed to beat Arsenal in recent times, The Cottagers have remained unbeaten in their last three matches against their upcoming opposition.

Fulham have a difficult run of games coming up in April as they are set to face the likes of Liverpool, Bournemouth and Chelsea following Arsenal.

Arsenal are the clear favourites of the clash and they are expected to win comfortably.