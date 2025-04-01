Where to watch Tuesday’s Premier League fixture between Wolves and West Ham from Molineux, including kick off time and stream news.

How to watch live streams of Wolves vs West Ham

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League match between Wolves and West Ham will not be broadcast on TV. Viewers can visit the respective clubs’ websites to follow the live blog. The kick-off time remains set at 7:45 PM BST.

Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

A bottom of the table clash is set to be staged at the Molineux Stadium as West Ham travel to the Black Country to face Wolves.

Broadcast Details. Image Credit © Canva

Wolves come into this one on the back of a 2-1 victory over rock bottom Southampton before the international break.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s brace was enough to take Vitor Pereira’s men across the line as they averted a potential comeback threat surfacing following Paul Onuachu’s 75th minute goal.

The win over The Saints helped Wolves create a nine-point gap from the relegation zone.

Not much of a fight is expected to be posed by either of Ipswich Town or Leicester City in the final phase of the league, and Wolves should be safe.

West Ham are tied on points with Tottenham and Everton as they are looking for a chance to fight for a top-half finish.

The Hammers picked up a crucial victory over Arsenal in February and then followed that up with a 2-0 win versus Leicester City.

They failed to register a single win in March and managed only one point from a draw with Everton.

West Ham won the reverse fixture in December at home thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s decider in the second half.

Back the away win in this one.