Preston North End will be aiming to roll back the years as they welcome Aston Villa to Deepdale in a historic FA Cup quarter final clash.

How to Watch live streams of Preston v Aston Villa

The Preston Villa match will be broadcast in the UK on TnT Sports on Sunday afternoon, with a kick off time of 13:30 GMT.

The Lilywhites, two time winners of the competition in 1889 and 1938, are appearing in the last eight for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side return home buoyed by a 2-1 win over Portsmouth before the international break, a result that left them comfortably mid table, nine points above the relegation zone and ten off the play off places.

Unbeaten in their last 15 home games, Preston will be hoping to maintain that formidable form against a Villa side they haven’t faced since 2018, when all three Championship meetings that year ended in draws.

Unai Emery has done a superb job at the helm of Villa.

The Midlands club are enjoying a remarkable season, reaching the quarter finals of both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Villa are chasing their first FA Cup triumph in 68 years an unusually long drought for a club of their stature.

This quarter final marks their first away fixture in this year’s competition, but recent form bodes well.

Emery’s side recorded back-to-back away wins before the international break and will be aiming to make it three in a row for the first time since late summer.

Villa to win this one to nil.