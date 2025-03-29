Fulham continue their push for a historic first major trophy as they prepare to host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter finals this weekend.

The match will be broadcast live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with kick off time scheduled for 12:15 GMT kick off time.

How to Watch live streams of Fulham v Crystal Palace

The Fulham Crystal Palace FA Cup match will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1, with fans also able to stream the action online via the ITVX app and website.

Fulham v Crystal Palace: Go in play with Bet365 You can also watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Marco Silva’s side enter the tie full of confidence following an impressive 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, a result that lifted them to eighth in the table, just two points shy of the top six.

© Canva.com

The Cottagers already have momentum in this season’s cup run, having edged past Manchester United in a dramatic penalty shootout at Old Trafford earlier this month.

They return to Craven Cottage hoping to overturn a poor recent record against Palace on home soil as Fulham are winless in their last six competitive meetings with the Eagles at the Cottage.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with both teams winning their respective away fixtures 2-0 in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace, like Fulham, are chasing their first-ever FA Cup triumph, though they came close in 2016 when they were beaten by Manchester United in the final.

Under Oliver Glasner, the Eagles are starting to build serious momentum. A win over Millwall in the FA Cup was followed by a Premier League victory against Ipswich Town, stretching their unbeaten run to four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Palace’s form away from home has been particularly impressive.

The South Londoners have lost just once in their last 12 matches on the road and have won each of their last five, a run that makes them dangerous visitors to west London on Sunday.

With a place at Wembley within touching distance, expect goals in this one.

Back both teams to score.