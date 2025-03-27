The 2025 Premier League Darts heads to Newcastle on Thursday night, with the Utilita Arena playing host to Night Eight of this year’s tournament.

Luke Littler vs. Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price vs. Rob Cross

Luke Humphries vs. Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs. Nathan Aspinall

The Premier League Darts from Newcastle will be broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports, with the first match Luke Littler vs Steven Bunting starting at 19:15 GMT.

With just over two months until the play offs at London’s O2 Arena, all eight players will be eyeing crucial points in their push for a top-four finish.

Luke Littler, the breakout star of the season, continues to lead the standings with 21 points and three night wins under his belt.

The 17 year old has dazzled fans with his sharp finishing and relentless scoring power, and he heads into his quarter-final against Stephen Bunting as the heavy favourite.

Gerwyn Price currently sits in fourth place with 12 points and two night wins to his name. The Welshman has shown glimpses of his best form and will be eager to solidify his play off position with another strong showing.

World Champion Luke Humphries continues his strong campaign in second place on 15 points.

With two night wins already, he has been one of the most consistent players in the competition and will be aiming to keep the pressure on Littler at the top of the table.

Three time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen takes on Nathan Aspinall in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Van Gerwen sits third with 13 points, but after a few recent dips in form, the Dutchman will be determined to make a statement.