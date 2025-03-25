Where to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Wales and North Macedonia on TV tonight, including kick off time and live stream information.

How to Watch live streams of Wales v Macedonia

The North Macedonia Wales game is broadcast live on BBC Three and BBC One Wales, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT.

For those preferring to stream the action, the game will also be available live via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, ensuring viewers can tune in from a range of devices. Kick off time is 19:45 GMT.

Wales kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a home victory over Kazakhstan, but a more challenging fixture awaits as they travel to Skopje to face North Macedonia later tonight.

It took a late goal from Rabbi Matondo to ease the pressure, but Craig Bellamy’s side secured the result they needed in their opening World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan.

Craig Bellamy’s Dragons eventually took all three points and got off to a win and will be looking to build on their positive start, though they’ll be well aware of the test that lies ahead against a resilient North Macedonian team on home soil.

North Macedonia head into Tuesday’s clash full of confidence following their 3-0 win over minnows Liechtenstein on Saturday, a result that marked a sixth successive victory for Blagoja Milevski’s in form side.

Both these teams are in decent form and it looks like this could be stalemate.

