England’s World Cup qualificatgion campaign continues tonight as we bring you the latest team news from the camp.

The Three Lions will be without Anthony Gordon for tonight’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Latvia at Wembley, as the Newcastle winger returns to his club for assessment following an injury scare.

Gordon, who has been in decent form for club came off the bench during Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania the opening game of the Thomas Tuchel era but required treatment after the final whistle and has since been ruled out.

With Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka still out with a long term injury and Cole Palmer also sidelined, Tuchel is limited in wide options and may turn to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen if he opts to freshen up his attack.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden started the win over Albania, but rotation appears likely.

Marc Guehi is pushing for a start in central defence after being left out against Albania despite an impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

The defender could replace Dan Burn, who may miss out in this one.

Reece James may come in for Kyle Walker at right back, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is expected to retain his place on the left after becoming England’s youngest ever goalscorer on debut.

In front of goal, Tuchel may look to give Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers his first start after appearing from the bench on Friday.