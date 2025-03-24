Where to watch the World Cup Qualification match between England and Latvia tonight, including kick off time and stream information.

How to Watch live streams of England vs Latvia

In the United Kingdom, the World Cup Qualification clash between England and Latvia will be broadcast on ITV1 from 7pm on Monday evening, with the match also available to stream online via ITVX. Kick off time is 19:45 GMT.

England began their World Cup qualifying campaign in confident fashion on Friday evening, easing to a comfortable win that offered new manager Thomas Tuchel the perfect start at the helm.

The Three Lions dominated from the outset, with 17 year old Myles Lewis-Skelly stealing the headlines.

The Arsenal youngster marked his senior debut in sensational style, scoring his first goal for the national team and becoming the youngest player in England’s history to find the net on debut.

Captain Harry Kane added a second to bring up his 70th international goal, giving England a pretty comfortable win.

With confidence firmly behind them, England will be looking to add to their growing goal tally when they host Latvia on Monday night.

Tuchel’s side have netted 13 times in their last four games and will be expected to continue that clinical form at Wembley.

Latvia also opened their Group K campaign with a win, edging past Andorra 1-0 away from home.

The result sees them sit second in the group, level on points with England but behind on goal difference.

Ranked 140th in the world by FIFA, Latvia have never beaten a top-ten ranked side in 23 attempts so this should be a one sided affair.

Given the gulf in quality, anything other than a convincing England win would be a major shock.