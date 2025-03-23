Where to watch the UEFA Nations League clash between Germany and Italy, including kick off time and stream information.

How to Watch live streams of Germany vs Italy

In the United Kingdom, the UEFA Nations League clash between Germany and Italy will be available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video, with streaming also accessible through the platform., with a kick off time of 19:45 GMT.

Germany claimed a significant 2-1 victory over Italy at the San Siro on Thursday night, securing their first away win against the Azzurri since 1986.

The comeback triumph not only ended a decades-long drought on Italian soil but also kept Julian Nagelsmann’s side unbeaten in seven matches since Euro 2024.

Germany have found the UEFA Nations League a tough battleground, but the momentum is starting to shift.

With confidence growing and a perfect home record in the current campaign, with three wins from three, thirteen goals scored, and none conceded, the hosts look like genuine contenders as they prepare for Sunday night’s return fixture.

Italy are still clinging to qualification hopes.

Luciano Spalletti’s men can take encouragement from their attacking consistency, having scored in each of their last twelve Nations League outings.

But there are growing concerns at the back.

Spalletti has openly questioned his defence following consecutive defeats, and with Germany in ruthless form at home, the Italian backline will once again be under intense scrutiny.

They’ll be desperate to avoid a repeat of their 5-2 thrashing in Germany in this competition two years ago.

Back Germany to win this one.