England will begin their latest World Cup qualification campaign with one eye already on the 2026 showpiece, set to take place across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

England’s opening game of the group with Albania will be broadcast live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:00pm GMT ahead of the 7:45pm kick off time.

How to Watch live streams of England v Albania

The England Albania match will be broadcast in the UK on ITV Friday evening, with a kick off time of 19:45:30 GMT.

It’s been a period of transformation for England since their heartbreaking defeat in the European Championship final last July.

Under former manager Lee Carsley, the Three Lions bounced back in impressive style, sealing promotion back to UEFA Nations League A with five wins from six matches.

Thomas Tuchel takes the reins as England’s new head coach, and he’ll be hoping to that form continues.

History certainly favours the Three Lions heading into tonight’s game.

The Three Lions have won all six of their previous meetings, keeping clean sheets in five of those encounters.

With 11 goals scored in their last three games, England will be looking to get on the scoresheet more than a couple of times tonight.

Albania have endured a difficult spell.

After picking up just a single point during the European Championship last summer, they managed only two wins in their next six outings and finished bottom of their UEFA Nations League group.

Led by former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Sylvinho, Albania will be aiming to defy expectations in this group and reach their first ever World Cup finals.

While recent results have been underwhelming, the Red and Blacks have shown defensive resilience as they haven’t conceded more than three goals in any of their last 34 matches.

England should have too much tonight though and power to a 3-0 win.