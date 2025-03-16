Leicester City face Man Utd in the late Sunday evening game, 16th March 2025, with kick off time set for 19:00 GMT from Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

How to Watch live streams of Leicester vs Man Utd

The Leicester City v Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK on Sunday evening with a kick off time of 19:00 GMT.

The Foxes, struggling under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches, leaving them firmly in the relegation battle.

What time does the Leicester Man Utd game kick off?

The match has a scheduled kick off time of 19:00 GMT, with the match played at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, Leicester sit six points adrift of safety, a gap that could widen further depending on other results before kick-off.

Their recent record against Manchester United offers little encouragement, having already faced the Red Devils three times this season, the Foxes have lost on each occasion.

Manchester United arrive in the East Midlands on a high after securing their place in the Europa League quarterfinals with a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

La Real were reduced to 10 men for the final half-hour, but that should take nothing away from United’s performance, which was arguably their best display under manager Ruben Amorim so far.

With confidence growing, United will be looking to build momentum at the King Power Stadium.

While a win wouldn’t yet lift them into the top half of the Premier League table, Amorim’s side will see this fixture as another opportunity to push forward as they aim for a strong finish to the season.

