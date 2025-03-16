Liverpool face Newcastle Utd in the Carabao Cup Final today, 16th March 2025, with kick off time set for 16:30 GMT from the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.

How to Watch live streams of Carabao Cup Final

The Liverpool Newcastle final will be broadcast live on ITV One in the UK on Saturday afternoon with a kick off time of 16:30 GMT.

Liverpool return to Wembley aiming to defend their League Cup title, having edged out Chelsea in last year’s final after extra time.

Arne Slot’s side will need to regroup quickly following their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG on Tuesday night.

A victory here would secure one of what is likely to be just two possible trophies for Slot this season.

History is firmly on Liverpool’s side heading into the final.

The Reds have gone unbeaten in their last 17 meetings with Newcastle, winning 12 of those encounters, including their most recent clash just last month.

The Toon will be desperate to end their long wait for silverware and Newcastle will travel in huge numbers to Wembley once again, just as they did in 2023 when they suffered heartbreak at Wembley, losing to Manchester United in the final.

This could be a cracker, and I just fancy Newcastle to edge it.