Fulham will look to bounce back from their weekend disappointment when they host Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage (1:30pm kick-off).

How to Watch live stream of Fulham vs Tottenham today

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage (1:30pm kick-off) will not be televised live in the UK, despite being broadcast in almost every other country around the world.

Is the Fulham Spurs game on Sky Sports?

Neither Sky Sports nor TNT Sports selected it for live coverage this weekend, leaving UK-based fans without a legal way to watch the game live.

What time is the Fulham Tottenham game on?

The game has a scheduled kick off time of 13:30 GMT in the UK, with the match played at Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side suffered a setback on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat away at Brighton.

That result marked their eighth league loss of the campaign, preventing them from building on their impressive FA Cup triumph at Old Trafford.

With Fulham sitting tenth in the table, just five points adrift of the top six, they remain in contention for a potential European spot.

The Cottagers record against Spurs at home does not bode well.

Fulham have won just one of their last nine meetings with Tottenham at Craven Cottage, while December’s reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Spurs arrive in west London with their European ambitions still intact after sealing a 3-1 victory against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, progressing to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Ange Postecoglou’s side find themselves 16 points off the Premier League’s top seven ahead of the weekend’s action, making European success their best route to continental competition next season.

Back the Tottenham away win.