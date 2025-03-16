Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Premier League today, 16th March 2025, with kick off time set for 13:30 GMT from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

How to Watch live streams of Arsenal vs Chelsea

The Arsenal Chelsea match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK on Sunday afternoon with a kick off time of 13:30 GMT.

Arsenal booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals following a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Having already done the hard work in the first leg, Mikel Arteta’s side ensured their progression with a composed performance in the Netherlands.

Recent form in domestic competitions has been less convincing for the Gunners.

Their 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend left them trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 15 points, although they have a game in hand.

Arsenal’s last home league outing ended in disappointment as their unbeaten record at the Emirates was shattered by West Ham.

Arteta’s side will take confidence from their strong recent record against Chelsea, having won three of their last four competitive home meetings against their London rivals.

Chelsea also confirmed their place in European competition’s latter stages, securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Copenhagen on Thursday night, completing a 3-1 aggregate win.

The Blues, under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, have now won four consecutive matches in all competitions and find themselves fourth in the Premier League table.

A victory in this upcoming clash would see them close the gap to Arsenal to just three points in the race for second place.

Chelsea’s recent record against Arsenal, however, has been a cause for concern.

The Blues are winless in their last six encounters with their London rivals, with their last victory coming in a 2-0 triumph at the Emirates in 2021. Their previous meeting this season ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in November.

