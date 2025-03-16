Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Premier League today, 16th March 2025, with kick off time set for 12:30 GMT from Celtic Park in Glasgow.

The Celtic Rangers SPL clash will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK on Sunday, with a kick off time of 12:30 GMT.

Celtic remain firmly in control at the top of the Scottish Premiership, holding a commanding 16 point lead over rivals Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been in imperious form this season, losing just twice in the league and continuing their charge towards another title.

Their latest success came in the Scottish Cup, where they secured a place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian on Sunday.

The Hoops have also been formidable at Celtic Park, suffering just one defeat in their last 38 home games across all competitions which was a Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

Ranger have endured a period of turmoil after a tense night at Ibrox on Thursday, losing 2-0 to Fenerbahçe before securing their place in the next round of the Europa League on penalties.

While their home form has been concerning, with four consecutive defeats, they have found much better fortune on their travels, winning each of their last four away matches.

A trip to Celtic Park will be a tough ask.

Rangers have failed to win at the home of their fiercest rivals in their last seven attempts, and making it five consecutive away victories could prove a step too far.

With Celtic’s relentless form, Rodgers’ men will be confident of extending their dominance in this crucial Old Firm clash.

Both teams to score in this one.