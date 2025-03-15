Bournemouth take on Brentford in the Premier League today, 15th March 2025, with kick-off set for 17:30 GMT at the Vitality Stadium.

How to Watch live streams of Bournemouth v Brentford

The Bournemouth Brentford game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, with a kick off time of 17:30 GMT.

Go in play on Bournemouth v Brentford with Bet365 Watch Bournemouth v Brentford live in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Bournemouth will be aiming to get their European push back on track when they host Brentford at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

The Cherries had the opportunity to move within a point of the Premier League’s top six last weekend but squandered a 2-0 lead against Tottenham, settling for a frustrating draw in North London.

© Canva.com

That result extended Bournemouth’s inconsistent run, with just one win in their last five league outings.

Andoni Iraola’s men will be wary of their recent struggles, particularly against Brentford.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Bournemouth, who haven’t recorded a victory in this fixture since their time in the Championship back in 2021.

Brentford suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, leaving them in 12th place and casting further doubt on their slim hopes of securing a European spot.

Thomas Frank’s side have found success on the road, winning four consecutive away matches in the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

Brentford claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture back in November.

This one could produce goals, back both teams to score.