Wales take on England in the Six Nations this afternoon, 15th March 2025, with kick off time set for 16:45 GMT at the Principality Stadium.

How to Watch live streams of Wales v England

The Wales England game will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and S4C in Wales, with a kick off time of 16:45 GMT.

Wales v England: Go in play with Bet365 Watch Wales vs England live in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wales will be looking to secure their first victory of the Six Nations when they welcome England to the Principality Stadium.

© Canva.com

After a slight lift in morale following the announcement of head coach Warren Gatland’s departure at the end of the tournament, the Welsh side remain underdogs at around 3/1 as they prepare to take on their rivals from across the Severn Bridge.

England arrive in Cardiff with everything still to play for and are overwhelming 1/3 favourites to take maximum points back to Twickenham.

Much like Ireland, Steve Borthwick’s side know that their best chance of success in the competition hinges on securing maximum points, meaning they will be pushing for a bonus point win.

The return of Marcus Smith to the starting XV signals England’s attacking intent.

The fly half made an impact off the bench with a try against Italy, and he looks a strong option in the try scorer market.

With the aim of applying as much pressure as possible on France, England will be targeting a big win in the Welsh capital.