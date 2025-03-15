Manchester City will aim to return to winning ways when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered their ninth Premier League defeat of the season last weekend, falling 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

That result that saw them drop to fifth place, two points adrift of the top four.

How to Watch live streams of Man City v Brighton

The Man City Brighton game will be not be broadcast in the UK due to 3PM restrictions, although you can use live commentary of the game from 15:00 GMT.

City have actually been strong at home, winning six of their last eight matches at the Etihad, with their only defeats in that period coming against Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Guardiola’s side will also take confidence from their dominant record against Brighton on home soil, having won their last eight meetings in Manchester dating back to 2018.

Brighton continued their impressive run of form with a 2-1 victory over Fulham last Saturday, extending their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side have the opportunity to leapfrog City with a win, which would see them head into the international break in a European qualification spot.

The Seagulls edged the reverse fixture 2-1 in November, but have won just two of their last 16 meetings with Manchester City.

With momentum on their side, Brighton will be eager to cause another upset at the Etihad.

