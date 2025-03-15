Everton face West Ham in the Premier League League at Goodison today, 15th March 2025, with kick off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Everton v West Ham

The Everton West Ham Premier League League fixture today will have live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. The match is not scheduled for broadcast due to UK restrictions.

You can also use Bet365’s in play service, details of which are below:

Go in play on Everton v West Ham with Bet365 Watch Everton v West Ham live in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Everton’s impressive resurgence under David Moyes continued last weekend as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Wolves.

© Canva.com

The Toffees have now drawn four of their last five matches, highlighting their struggle to convert performances into victories.

No team in the division has played out more stalemates this season than Everton, with 12 draws to their name.

Since Moyes’ return, Everton have become more effective in front of goal, but their defensive solidity has also been tested.

Each of their last five league matches has seen both teams find the net, suggesting there could be further action at both ends when they host West Ham at Goodison Park.

West Ham had appeared to turn a corner under Graham Potter, securing back-to-back Premier League wins against Arsenal and Leicester. The Hammers arrive on Merseyside looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Monday night.

The Hammers’ away form has been inconsistent, with just two wins from their last seven matches across all competitions.

Goals have also been in short supply in recent outings, with only one of their last seven fixtures producing three or more goals.

With both sides eager for points to boost their league positions, Saturday’s encounter at Goodison Park promises to be a closely contested battle as Moyes takes on his former club.

Back the draw and under 2.5 goals.