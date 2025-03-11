Liverpool face PSG in the Champions League second leg at Anfield on Tuesday 11th March 2025, with kick off scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Liverpool v PSG

The Liverpool PSG Champions League fixture today will be broadcast live on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 20:00GMT.

One of the standout ties takes centre stage on Tuesday night, with Liverpool hosting Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

The Reds managed to escape Paris with a victory despite being under intense pressure for much of the game.

Arne Slot’s side had just one shot on target and only 29% possession, but a heroic performance from goalkeeper Alisson ensured they take a lead into the return leg.

The Reds have been formidable at Anfield this season, with their only home defeat in their last 21 games coming against Nottingham Forest back in September.

That home form could prove crucial as they aim to secure a quarter-final berth.

Luis Enrique’s PSG will be left wondering how they failed to score in the first leg after producing 27 goal attempts, including ten on target.

The French champions boast an impressive away record, winning each of their last ten matches on the road across all competitions.

The French side’s record in England is less encouraging, with just three wins in 16 Champions League away games against English opposition.