The 2025 Cheltenham Festival will take place at Cheltenham Racecourse on Tuesday 11th March, 2025, with the Supreme Novices Hurdle race scheduled for 13:30GMT and the Champion Hurdle at 16:00GMT

How to watch live streams of Cheltenham Festival Races

The Cheltenham Festival 2025 will take place live in front of the ITV cameras, with the racing on ITV1 part of their main Tuesday afternoon coverage.

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.20pm) is the traditional curtain-raiser for the festival and often produces future champions.

© DS James Photography

This Grade 1 contest showcases the top novice hurdlers, and the fast-paced nature of the race makes it a thrilling opener.

With many unexposed talents lining up, it’s a contest where strong trends and form analysis are key.

Next up, the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.00pm) brings together the best two-mile novice chasers.

The Ultima Handicap Chase (2.40pm) is the first big handicap of the festival and always attracts a large and competitive field.

Run over three miles and one furlong, this race demands both stamina and tactical awareness.

At 3.20pm, the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle takes centre stage, offering a platform for the best female hurdlers in the sport.

Although it is a relatively new addition to the festival, the race has already built a strong reputation, with top-class mares such as Quevega dominating in the past.

The feature race of the day, the Unibet Champion Hurdle (4.00pm), is the highlight of the opening day and a true test for the best two-mile hurdlers in the world.

With a roll of honour that includes legendary names like Istabraq, Hurricane Fly, and Buveur D’Air, this race carries immense prestige.

Later in the afternoon, the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.40pm) provides an exciting opportunity for four-year-old hurdlers to shine.

The handicap nature of the race adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Finally, the National Hunt Novices’ Chase (5.20pm) rounds off the first day with a serious test of stamina.

Run over three miles and six furlongs, this race is designed for up and coming staying chasers and often highlights future Grand National contenders.

You won’t have to miss any race at this year’s Festival.