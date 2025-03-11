With the Champion Hurdle, Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and Arkle Challenge Trophy among the highlights, the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival is set to deliver another thrilling spectacle.

Whether it’s Nicky Henderson, Willie Mullins, or another trainer stealing the spotlight, Tuesday’s racing will set the tone for an unforgettable week at Prestbury Park.

What is your tip for Cheltenham 2025?

We have 3 tips for Day 1 at the Cheltenham Festival. Workahead in the Supreme Novices at 10/1 each way, Majborough at 4/7 to win the Arkle and Brighterdaysahead to upset Constitution Hill and win the Champion Hurdle at 5/2.

The Champion Hurdle is the headline act of the opening day, a Grade 1 National Hunt hurdle race that consistently delivers high drama and elite performances.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has long been the dominant force in the Champion Hurdle, holding a record nine wins in the race.

In 2024, State Man ended Henderson’s recent dominance after Constitution Hill was ruled out due to an infection.

With the 2025 renewal on the horizon, punters will be eagerly watching to see if Henderson can reclaim his crown or if another trainer will take centre stage.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Nothing quite matches the anticipation as the starter raises the flag for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, marking the official beginning of the Cheltenham Festival.

The roar of the crowd as the tapes go up is one of the most iconic moments in sport.

This Grade 1 novice hurdle, run over two miles, has been dominated by Willie Mullins, who has trained six of the last twelve winners.

With an impressive track record in producing future stars, Mullins’ contenders are always dangerous in the Supreme.

Arkle

The Arkle Challenge Trophy is another high octane Grade 1 race on Day 1, pitting the best two-mile novice chasers against each other.

Mullins has been the dominant force in this division as well, securing six victories in the last ten years.

After enduring a three year gap without success, he returned to the winner’s enclosure with El Fabiolo in 2023, followed by a commanding performance from Gaelic Warrior in 2024.