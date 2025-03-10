The opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, known as ‘Champion Day,’ sets the tone for an electrifying week of top-class racing.

With four Grade 1 contests on the card, this day is packed with high-quality action, and we’ve got all the key races covered.

Punters can look forward to a thrilling start at Cheltenham Racecourse, with a lineup of races that feature some of the most exciting novice and championship level horses. © DS James Photography

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle kicks off the festival in style, showcasing the most promising young hurdlers.

This is followed by the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase, a fast-paced contest for the best two-mile novice chasers.

The day builds towards the prestigious Unibet Champion Hurdle, the feature race of the afternoon, where the finest two-mile hurdlers battle it out for glory.

Constitution Hill will look to reclaim his throne for Nicky Henderson after missing last years Festival.

Alongside these headline events, there are competitive handicaps and the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, ensuring a thrilling mix of top tier racing and betting opportunities throughout the day.

