Man Utd take on Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday March 9th 2025, with kick off scheduled for 16:30 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Man Utd vs Arsenal

The Manchester United Arsenal Premier League early evening fixture today will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 16:30GMT.

Its been a busy week of European football for both these clubs coming into this tussle at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were left frustrated in San Sebastian as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout tie. © Canva.com

Joshua Zirkzee had given Erik ten Hag’s side the lead, but a contentious penalty allowed the hosts to draw level, leaving United with work to do in the return leg at Old Trafford.

The Europa League remains United’s last realistic chance of silverware this season following their shock FA Cup exit to Fulham last weekend.

Their league form has also been inconsistent, with just one win in their last four Premier League matches, leaving them with ground to make up in the race for a European spot.

The Red Devils can take some encouragement from their resilience in cup competitions this season.

They battled to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the FA Cup back in January despite playing much of the match with ten men, eventually progressing on penalties.

While Manchester United struggled for goals in Spain, Arsenal produced a stunning attacking display in the Champions League, thrashing PSV 7-0 away from home.

Mikel Arteta’s side became the first team to score seven goals away in a Champions League knockout match, defying expectations after a recent struggle in front of goal that had seen them score just twice in their previous four outings.

Arsenal’s focus now shifts back to the Premier League, where they face a crucial fixture this weekend.

With Liverpool pushing further ahead on Saturday, the Gunners may feel the pressure to secure three points and keep their faint title hopes alive.

History is also against Arsenal at this particular venue, having won just three times in their last 21 visits.

Arteta’s side will need to overcome that poor record if they are to keep their fading title ambitions intact.