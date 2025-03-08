Wolves will be aiming to move away from the relegation trap door as they face Everton in the Premier League’s evening kick off.

The match will take place at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday March 8th 2025, with kick off scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Wolves vs Everton

The Wolves Everton Premier League early evening fixture today will be broadcast live on TnT Sports 1 channel and TnT Sport Ultimate in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 20:00GMT.

Both teams are in the lower part of the Premier League table but are going in opposite directions. Broadcast Details. Image Credit © Canva

Wolverhampton has collected 22 points and is only five points clear of the relegation zone. A win today would be a signifcant boost to their survival this season.

Consistency has been a struggle. In the last five matches, Vitor Pereira’s side have lost three and won two.

Everton has seen an upturn in fortunes since David Moyes returned to the Toffees. Things have improved on the pitch, and under his guidance, the team has earned 15 points in eight Premier League matches.

Everton now have a 15 point buffer between them and the relegation scrap beneath.

Moyes side look in decent form at the moment and we fancy Everton to win this one, with both sides finding the net.