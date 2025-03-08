Aston Villa will look to continue their decent form following a midweek European win as they face Brentford in the Premier League’s late Saturday kick off.

The match will take place at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday March 8th 2025, with kick off scheduled for 17:30 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Brentford v Aston Villa

The Brentford Aston Villa Premier League early evening fixture this evening will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 17:30GMT.

You can also use Bet365’s in play service, details of which are below:

Brentford v Aston Villa: Watch using Bet365’s in play service. Watch Brentford v Aston Villa live stream with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Aston Villa will have had a boost to confidence midweek as the Midlands club took a significant step towards the Champions League quarter finals with a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge. Credit © Canva

Unai Emery’s side left it late in Belgium, a late own goal and an even later penalty sealing the win in their first leg.

The result will have done wonders for confidence following on from Villa’s FA Cup triumph over Championship side Cardiff.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford are set to provide a much tougher challenge in front of their home support than either of those opponents, especially on home turf.

The Bees look destined for a comfortable mid table finish a position they would have gladly accepted after battling near the relegation zone for much of last season.

Frank’s high energy side are far from ideal opponents for Villa after a midweek European clash, particularly given their struggles in games immediately following Champions League fixtures.

Defensive frailties remain a concern for Emery’s men, who have kept just three clean sheets in 28 Premier League matches.

Brentford have been formidable in attack at the Gtech, adding another layer of difficulty to Villa’s task.

Back Brentford to score 2+ goals in this one.