Liverpool will look to continue their march to the Premier League title as they face struggling Southampton.

The match will take place at Anfield on Saturday March 8th 2025, with kick off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Liverpool v Southampton

The Liverpool v Southampton Premier League fixture this Saturday will not be broadcast live due to restrictions in the United Kingdom. The scheduled kick off time is 15:00GMT.

Liverpool traveled to Paris this week for a Champions League clash, facing a formidable challenge from their French opponents.

PSG absolutely battered the Reds and it took a moment of fortune for the Merseysiders to escape defeat and come away with a one goal advantage to take into the second leg. © Canva.com

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker had the game of his life as he made a number of high class saves to keep a Liverpool clean sheet.

The return leg at Anfield on Tuesday promises to be a thrilling encounter.

With Liverpool holding a 13 point lead over Arsenal in the Premier League and Southampton viewed as clear underdogs, Arne Slot may opt to rotate his squad, resting key players ahead of the crucial European fixture.

Southampton, under Croatian coach Ivan Jurić, are already preparing for life in the Championship.

The Saints are a daunting 13 point gap from safety which means their survival hopes are all but extinguished, making the remainder of the season a formality.

The pressure may actually be off in this one and the Saints could put in a performance against the Champions elect.

Liverpool should pull through and cover the handicap with ease.