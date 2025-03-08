The 2025 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday and punters have been piling into these two horses ahead of the four day Grade 1 extravaganza.

Our Cheltenham tipster gives his two naps for Day 1 of the 2025 Festival.

Kopek Des Bordes to win the Supreme Novices Hurdle

Kopek Des Bordes is the standout favourite to claim victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the curtain raiser for the Cheltenham Festival, as Willie Mullins eyes yet another success in the race. © DS James Photography

The highly promising novice has been flawless in his early career, winning all three starts in impressive fashion.

His latest triumph came in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, where he once again underlined his immense potential.

Given his profile, Kopek Des Bordes will likely feature in countless Festival multiples and looks primed to give favourite backers the perfect start to the week.

Majborough to win the The Arkle

Mullins could make it a Grade 1 double to kick off the Festival, as Majborough is strongly fancied to land the Arkle, the second race on the card.

A Cheltenham Festival winner already, having captured the Triumph Hurdle last season, he has looked even better over fences, winning both of his starts in style, including an authoritative victory in the Irish Arkle.

With key rival Sir Gino sidelined through injury, Majborough now has a clear path to success, and anything other than another Festival victory would come as a major surprise.