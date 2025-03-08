Nottingham Forest face Manchester City in the Premier League’s early Saturday kick off today.

The match will take place at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday March 8th 2025, with kick off scheduled for 12:30 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Nottingham Forest v Man City

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League League fixture this lunchtime will be broadcast live on TnT Sports 1 and Tnt Sport Ultimate in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 12:30GMT.

Nottingham Forest continue to impress so far this season so far, sitting third in the Premier League table with 48 points from 27 matches. © Canva.com

The Tricky Trees recent form has been mixed, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five fixtures.

With just a single point separating them from fourth place, the race for a top four finish remains finely poised.

Manchester City continue to disappoint and find themselves in fourth place in what has been a challenging campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Their last five matches have yielded just three victories and two defeats, leaving them only one point clear of the team in fifth.

With the battle for Champions League qualification becoming a priority, every result is crucial as City look to maintain their grip on a top four spot.

We’ll be backing Nottingham Forest to win this one.