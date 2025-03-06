Tottenham will look to continue their European adventure as their Europa League campaign continues away at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The match will take place at the AFAS Stadium Alkmaar on Thursday March 6th, 2025, with kick off scheduled for 17:45 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Tottenham vs Alkmaar

The AZ Alkmaar Tottenham Europa League fixture this evening will be broadcast live on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 17:45GMT.

AZ Alkmaar have looked a decent side in the Europa League group stages, securing their place in the knockout rounds but they face a tricky first leg against their English opponents Tottenham Hotspur. Credit © Canva

In the last round, Alkmaar faced Turkish side Galatasaray, winning the first leg 4-1 in a blistering display in front of their home fans.

The return match in Istanbul ended in a 2-2 draw, ensuring AZ’s progress to tonight’s matchwith an aggregate score of 6-3.

Domestically, AZ has been pretty decent, holding 6th place in the league and fighting for a spot in European competitions.

They are also making a strong run in the Dutch national cup, having reached the final.

Spurs are favourites for this one but Alkmaar will be no pushovers on their home patch.

Tottenham breezed through the Europa League group stage, reaffirming their status as one of the favorites for the competition.

Their domestic form n the Premier League has been far less impressive, with the team currently in 13th place in the Premier League, 11 points behind the European spots.

Tottenham’s recent FA Cup campaign ended in disappointment, as they were knocked out by Aston Villa in a 2-1 defeat.

Under manager Ange Postecoglou, the team has struggled with inconsistent form, compounded by injuries to several key players, which has had a noticeable impact on their results.

Alkmaar could spring a suprise tonight.