Manchester Utd will look for their only hope of silverware this season as their Europa League campaign continues away at Real Sociedad.

The match will take place at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on Thursday March 6th, 2025, with kick off scheduled for 17:45 GMT.

How to watch live streams of Man Utd v Real Sociedad

The Man Utd Sociedad Europa League clash this evening will be broadcast live on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 17:45GMT.

The RedDevils are going all in tonight as Manchester United’s last hope to salvage a dismal season lies in the Europa League. © Canva.com

Following a penalty shoot out defeat FA Cup exit on penalties at home to Fulham on Sunday, the Red Devils’ only remaining shot at silverware and securing a spot in Europe is through this competition.

Success in this competition seems a distant dream given their dreadful performances and results since Ruben Amorim took over as manager.

The same can be said for their hosts, who are currently 9th in La Liga after netting just 23 goals in 26 league games.

The one saving grace for United could be that they will be playing the second leg at home.

Many would see that as too much pressure in the caludron of Old Trafford, so a decent result is required tonight.

With both teams struggling to find the back of the net, a goal fest seems unlikely when they meet tonight.

We’d probably go for the under 2.5 goals in this one.