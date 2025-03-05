Liverpool will look for a first leg advantage as their Champions League campaign continues as the Reds face PSG.

The match will take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Wednesday March 5th, 2025, with kick off scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

How to watch live streams of PSG vs Liverpool

The PSG Liverpool Champions League clash this evening will be broadcast live on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom at the scheduled kick off time of 20:00GMT.

PSG vs Liverpool: Watch using Bet365’s in play service. Watch PSG vs Liverpool live stream with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Arne Slot’s Liverpool side will face a tough challenge if they are to claim a seventh European Cup as they look to get a result at the home of the French table toppers. Credit © Canva

Reds fans will have a mouth watering prospect ahead of them as they will host the second leg at Anfield, which is sure to the another fantastic night of European football.

Coming into tonight’s game, PSG had a shaky campaign in the group stage and only secured qualification after a dominant play off victory over fellow French side Brest.

Even though the French giants are in the midst current ten match winning streak in all competitions, tey still have to remember their losses to Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Atletico, as well as their home draw against PSV.

Slot’s side have been such a difficult team to break down this season in Europe. Liverpool have only conceded five goals in this season’s Champions League, three of which came in a meaningless match against PSV.

The Reds will look to put in a solid defensive performance and take a result back to Anfield with them.

PSG are red hot in front of goal at the moment and given their recent results domestically, Liverpool may find it a little tough in Paris tonight.

This one could end in a score draw, a result which would appease Liverpool fans.